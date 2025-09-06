Trump endorses Ashley Hinson in 2026 Iowa Senate race

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson speaks to guests during her Ashley’s BBQ Bash fundraiser on August 23, 2025, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:21 AM – Saturday, September 6, 2025

President Donald Trump has expressed his support for U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson in the 2026 Iowa Senate race.

On Friday, Trump endorsed Hinson (R-Iowa) as she runs to succeed retiring Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa).

“I know Ashley well, and she is a WINNER! A Loving Wife and Proud Mother of two sons, Ashley is a wonderful person, has ALWAYS delivered for Iowa, and will continue doing so in the United States Senate,” the president said on Truth Social. Advertisement “Ashley Hinson will be an outstanding Senator, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!” he continued.

Senate Majority Leader Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, also endorsed Hinson.

“We need conservative fighters in the Senate — and that’s exactly what we’ll get with Ashley Hinson,” Thune wrote.

Hinson is a former TV news anchor who is in her third term representing Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District. She launched her campaign only hours after 55-year-old Ernst revealed in a social media video that she would not run for re-election in next year’s midterms.

“After a tremendous amount of prayer and reflection, I will not be seeking re-election in 2026,” Ernst, who was first elected to the Senate in 2014, said in a video posted to social media.

Hinson thanked Ernst for both her “incredible service to our state and nation” and her friendship.

“Iowa is better off thanks to your selfless service,” she wrote.

Hinson was also endorsed by Senators Jim Banks (R-Ind.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), and Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.).

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), House Republican Leadership Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), and House Majority Leader Bobby Kaufmann (R-Iowa) all supported Hinson, as well.

