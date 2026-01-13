Trump encourages Iranians to ‘take over’ their country’s institutions, cancels all diplomatic talks with Iranian leadership amid deadly unrest

(R) President Donald Trump takes questions on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) (Background) Anti-Iranian regime protester burns a photo depicting Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran, during a gathering on January 13, 2026. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins and Brooke Mallory

4:58 PM – Tuesday, January 13, 2026

President Donald Trump has called on the citizens of Iran to “take over” their country’s institutions following two weeks of deadly unrest. Declaring that he has canceled all further meetings with Iranian leadership until the “senseless killing” ends, Trump also confirmed that “help is on its way.”

Human rights groups continue to warn of a growing state of anarchy and mass casualties across Iran.

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) most recently reported that it had, so far, confirmed the murders of 1,850 protesters, 135 individuals affiliated with the government, and nine uninvolved civilians — as well as nine innocent children — over the last 17 days.

On his Truth Social platform, President Trump urged Iranian citizens on Tuesday to “take over” their country’s institutions on Tuesday after canceling all meetings with the current Iranian regime until its deadly “crackdown on unrest” ends.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!” the President posted on Truth Social.

Following the cancellation of diplomatic talks with Tehran, Vice President JD Vance led a critical session of the National Security Council (NSC) to refine the “suite of options” for President Trump.

According to White House sources and recent briefings, the meeting focused on three primary “strike” categories:

Economic “Total Isolation”: Following Trump’s announcement of a 25% tariff on any country trading with Iran, the Supreme National Security Council discussed enforcing a complete naval interdiction of Iranian oil “ghost fleets” to choke off the regime’s remaining revenue.

The “Starlink Integration” Plan: To counter the 99% internet blackout, the administration is moving to finalize logistics with tech mogul Elon Musk to deploy Starlink terminals via covert channels or high-altitude drops, similar to efforts discussed during the 2022 protests but on a much larger scale.

Kinetic Military Options: The Pentagon presented plans for “precision strikes” that would avoid “boots on the ground” but target IRGC command-and-control centers and drone manufacturing sites. A specific “red line” was debated: whether the reported death toll of 2,000–12,000 already justifies these strikes.

Rather than meeting with the current regime, the Trump administration has now seemingly pivoted its focus toward the Iranian opposition.

Reports on Tuesday confirmed that Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, met privately with the exiled son of the Shah, Reza Pahlavi, to discuss the revolutionary momentum inside Iran. As the pair weighed options for a post-regime transition, Pahlavi also issued a defiant call to action, urging his fellow countryman to move beyond marches and begin to “seize and hold city centers.”

Pahlavi has positioned himself as a possible “transitional” leader if the Islamic Republic falls.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s warnings follow a wave of anti-government demonstrations that erupted in late December — the largest in years — driven by a collapsing economy, systemic corruption, and a growing demand for regime change.

While the current unrest was triggered by the rial’s freefall and soaring inflation, it also represents the apex of a movement that has simmered since the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini. Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, died in Iranian custody after being brutally beaten by the “morality police” for wearing her hijab “improperly.” Though the Islamic regime attributed her death to a pre-existing heart condition, leaked medical records and eyewitness accounts of the assault sparked a global outcry.

Despite Iranian leadership’s attempt to frame the current uprising as “foreign-backed sabotage,” U.S.-based rights groups report that the crackdown has devolved into a bloody massacre. Approximately 2,000 protesters have been killed by live ammunition in just over two weeks.

Iran also remains in a state of “digital darkness,” after authorities cut off internet access in an effort to suppress the nationwide uprising. With Instagram and WhatsApp blocked, human rights groups warn that the “bloody massacre” unfolding behind the blackout is likely to intensify.

Deepening the regime’s isolation, President Trump has also announced an immediate 25% tariff on all of Iran’s trading partners, a move aimed at crippling Tehran’s remaining economic lifelines.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has since rebuffed Trump’s recent warnings, declaring that Iran is “prepared for war” while dismissing the threat of U.S. intervention as a violation of sovereignty. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also lashed out at the U.S. President, telling him to “manage his own country” and labeling the protesters as “mercenaries for foreigners” whose only goal is to please Washington, D.C.

Despite the defiant public stance, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that while Trump seeks a diplomatic resolution, he has also “shown he’s unafraid to use military options if and when he deems necessary.”

As the unrest intensifies, some regional analysts are characterizing the protests as an externally engineered “color revolution,” with Tehran claiming that Israeli agents are operating on the ground to facilitate sabotage. Iranian officials and state media have repeatedly blamed Israel, along with the U.S., for instigating, funding, or exploiting these protests to destabilize the regime.

