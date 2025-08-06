Trump to donate first presidential paycheck of second term to White House ‘beautification’

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 6. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:51 PM – Wednesday, August 6, 2025

On Truth Social, President Trump announced that he would be donating his first paycheck of his second term to the White House Historical Association to support ongoing renovations to “The People’s House.”

During his first term, President Trump also donated his entire $400,000 annual salary, paid in $100,000 quarterly installments, to various government agencies — from the Small Business Administration to the Department of Health and Human Services — declaring he had “faithfully donated his entire salary since taking office,” in line with campaign promises, according to TIME.

On Wednesday this week, Trump shared the recent news to his social media platform. The GOP Commander-in-chief emphasized that he is “proud to be the only president” to donate his salary — “with the possible exception of the Late, Great George Washington.”

“My first ‘Paycheck’ went to the White House Historical Association, as we make much needed renovations to the beautiful “People’s House.” Great improvements and beautification is taking place at the White House, at levels not seen since its original creation,” the president wrote.

By donating his presidential income, Trump is following in the footsteps of former President Herbert Hoover, the first to forgo the presidential salary, as he was financially independent before winning the presidential election.

John F. Kennedy also reportedly donated his entire presidential salary as well, considering he had a substantial trust fund from his father before he entered office, according to letters written by his White House Press Secretary at the time.

The announcement closely follows a separate announcement from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt last week.

Leavitt explained that the Trump administration will begin construction of a new ballroom inside the White House this September. However, the announcement prompted backlash online, with many accusing the president of “wasting tax dollars” on the approximately $200 million, 90,000 square foot structure.

Nonetheless, the White House disclosed at the time that the project will be financially covered by the president and other donors — not U.S. taxpayers.

