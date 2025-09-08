Trump donates family Bible to D.C. museum, pledges to defend prayer rights in public schools: ‘America was founded on faith’

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on religious liberty in education at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, on September 8, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:36 AM – Monday, September 8, 2025

President Donald Trump revealed that he “personally delivered” the Trump family Bible to the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

On Monday, President Trump addressed the White House Religious Liberty Commission at the Museum of the Bible, announcing the donation while speaking on the religious foundation of the United States.

“For thousands of years, the Bible has shaped civilization, ethics, art and literature, and it’s brought hope, healing, and transformation to untold millions and millions of lives. The Bible is also an important part of the American story; that’s why I’m delighted to announce it. Just moments ago, I personally delivered the Trump family Bible given to me by my mother,” Trump stated. Advertisement

“I remember the time she gave it to me, but it was used in both my inaugurations and also displayed at the museum, and I guess it will now be displayed right in the heart of our nation’s capital, right here,” he continued. “And it’s an honor. That’s an honor.”

The president went on to emphasize the role faith has played in America’s development and national strength, stating: “We have to bring back religion in America, bring it back stronger than ever before.”

“America was founded on faith, as we know, and I’ve been saying it for a long time, when faith gets weaker, our country seems to get weaker,” he continued. “And under the Trump administration, we’re defending our rights and restoring our identity as a nation under God. We are one nation under God, and we always will.”

Additionally, the president announced that he is directing the Department of Education to institute new guidelines protecting the right to prayer in public schools amid “grave threats to religious liberty in American schools.”

“For most of our country’s history, the Bible was found in every classroom in the nation, yet in many schools today, students are instead indoctrinated with anti-religious propaganda and some are punished for their religious beliefs. Very, very strongly punished,” Trump stated.

The president did not provide details, although Savannah Newhouse, the press secretary for the Department of Education, stated that the agency “looks forward to supporting President Trump’s vision to promote religious liberty in our schools across the country.”

