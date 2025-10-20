Trump dismisses ‘No Kings’ protests as a ‘joke’: ‘I’m not a king. I work my a** off to make our country great’

PORTLAND, OREGON – OCTOBER 18: Anti-I.C.E. protesters clash with federal agents at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on October 18, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. Organizers expect millions to participate in cities and towns across the nation for the second “No Kings” protest to denounce the Trump administration. (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Brooke Mallory

12:59 PM – Monday, October 20, 2025

President Donald Trump brushed off the ongoing “No Kings Day” protests, calling them a “joke” while asserting that he works his “a** off to make our country great.”

Americans gathered for the “No Kings” protests across the nation on Saturday to protest the Trump administration, and financial records appear to suggest that the protests were bankrolled to the tune of approximately $290 million by various figures — including Rockefeller and Soros.

Significant “philanthropic” funding for the organizing coalitions came through Indivisible, a key coordinator for the event’s data and communications. According to their website, Indivisible is “a grassroots movement of thousands of local groups with a mission to elect progressive leaders, rebuild our democracy, and oppose the Trump agenda.”

These efforts have been supported with tens of millions of dollars from progressive donors like Soros and the Rockefeller foundations.

Open Society Foundations (OSF) has granted at least $7.61 million to Indivisible since 2017, including a $3 million two-year grant in 2023 to support Indivisible’s “social welfare activities” which, among other things, includes “civic engagement, managing data, communications, and more” for nationwide protests against the GOP and Trump administration.

Additionally, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund has granted around $28.6 million to partners like Public Citizen, which is closely linked to the protests as a founding member of the coalition that organized them.

Organizers have claimed that nearly 7 million people participated in over 2,600 events across all 50 states, with major liberal cities like Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Los Angeles seeing particularly high turnout.

Meanwhile, President Trump responded to the protests by telling reporters, “I’m not a king. I work my a** off to make our country great. That’s all it is. I’m not a king at all,” Trump stated aboard Air Force One on Sunday. “I think it’s a joke.” Trump continued. “I looked at the people — they’re not representative of this country. And I looked at all the brand new signs… I guess it was paid for by [George] Soros and other radical left lunatics.” “It looks like it was. We’re checking it out,” Trump continued. “The demonstrations were very small, very ineffective, and the people were whacked out. When you look at those people, those are not representative of the people of our country.”

On Saturday, the 47th president also shared a satirical AI video lampooning the protest, showing himself crowned and riding in a jet labeled “King Trump,” from which he drops excrement on demonstrators.

When questioned about the video, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) dismissed liberal and leftist outrage, as seen in an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

Johnson downplayed the “Marxist” protests while accusing Democrats of orchestrating them as a political distraction during the ongoing government shutdown. He maintained that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer needed “political cover” and further criticized the event for its anti-American message. Johnson also condemned the rhetoric used, noting that many of the protest signs and slogans were calling for violence.

“You say that Democrats had a ‘hate America’ rally. But what does it say that the president of the United States, over the weekend, released a video of him pooping on the American people?” a reporter asked on Monday. “The president uses social media to make the point. You can argue he’s probably the most effective person who’s ever used social media for that he is. He is using satire to make a point,” Johnson responded. “He’s not calling for the murder of his political opponent, and that’s what these people are doing,” he continued. “I mean, it’s, it’s unconscionable.”

Johnson singled out one sign from the No Kings protest that depicted a noose alongside a violent message. Other protesters were also seen celebrating the death of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, including a woman caught on camera taunting a man holding a Charlie Kirk–themed flag by miming a bullet to the neck.

Additional signs at the protests read “Charlie Kirk had it coming,” and “Make assassinations great again.”

