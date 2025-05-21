Trump discusses Afrikaner attacks with South African president during Oval Office meeting

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump exchange words during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

1:28 PM – Wednesday, May 21, 2025

President Donald Trump is reported to have confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, presenting him with videos and images illustrating the severe mistreatment of White farmers in South Africa.

Afrikaners are the descendants of predominantly Dutch and French colonial settlers who arrived in South Africa in the 17th century. South Africa’s population of 62 million people, more than 80% of whom are Black, includes around 2 million White Afrikaners.

On Wednesday, Trump confronted Ramaphosa at the White House, speaking about the White Afrikaner farmers being slaughtered and forced off their land.

During the meeting, President Trump reportedly presented a collection of news articles detailing the violent attacks on Afrikaner farmers while sharing footage with the South African president. The videos depicted the attacks and rows of white crosses lining both sides of a roadway — symbolizing the victims of such violence.

“Now this is very bad. These are burial sites right here. Burial sites — over a thousand — of White farmers. And those cars are lined up to pay love on a Sunday morning. Each one of those white things you see is a cross. And there are approximately a thousand of them,” Trump said. “They’re all White farmers. The family of White farmers. And those cars aren’t driving, they are stopped there to pay respects to their family member who was killed. And it’s a terrible sight. I’ve never seen anything like it. On both sides of the road, you have crosses. Those people are all killed.” “Have they told you where that is, Mr. President? I’d like to know where that is. Because this, I’ve never seen,” Ramaphosa then asked Trump. “I mean, it’s in South Africa, that’s where,” Trump responded. “We need to find out,” Ramaphosa said.

“We had a lot of people, I must tell you, Mr. President, we have had a tremendous number of people, especially since they’ve seen this, generally they’re White farmers and they’re fleeing South Africa. And it’s, you know, it’s a very sad thing to see, but, I hope we can have an explanation of that, because I know you don’t want that,” Trump continued.

Over fifty Afrikaners were airlifted to the United States last week under new refugee status, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirming that this marks the beginning of a broader resettlement effort, stating there will be “more to come.”

