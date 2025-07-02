Trump directs personnel from various federal agencies to assist in ICE operations

(U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:10 PM – Wednesday, July 2, 2025

President Donald Trump has directed agents from various federal departments to assist the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in arresting illegal aliens as part of the mass deportation campaign.

Personnel from the U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), as well as Border Patrol and Homeland Security have all been redirected to assist ICE in operations targeting illegal aliens.

ICE has played a critical role in the agenda of the Trump administration, which aims to conduct the largest mass deportation campaign in American history following former President Joe Biden’s relaxed border policies.

It is currently unknown as to how long personnel pulled from other agencies will assist in ICE related operations, although additional funding could potentially be imminent should the “Big, Beautiful Bill” pass a final vote in the House.

“The big, beautiful bill will allow ICE to hire 10,000 new officers. ICE currently has 20,000 law enforcement and support personnel in more than 400 offices. A larger force will provide ICE agents with the necessary protection, so they can continue to carry out removals,” stated Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Meanwhile, ATF spokeswoman Ashlee Sherrill expressed her support for President Trump’s laser focus on enforcing immigration laws, stating: “The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, working closely with our colleagues in the Department of Justice, continues to support the Department of Homeland Security and our federal law enforcement partners in their immigration enforcement efforts.”

The interagency collaboration follows after President Trump gave personnel from the U.S. Marshals, DEA, ATF, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons the authority to arrest illegal aliens back in January.

“Mobilizing these law enforcement officials will help fulfill President Trump’s promise to the American people to carry out mass deportations. For decades, efforts to find and apprehend illegal aliens have not been given proper resources. This is a major step in fixing that problem,” stated then-acting DHS Secretary Benjamine Huffman.

