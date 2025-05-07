Trump Directs Intelligence Focus Toward Greenland Following Annexation Remarks

The flag of Greenland, known locally as “Erfalasorput” flies next to the Church of Our Saviour on March 30, 2025 in Nuuk, Greenland. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:38 AM – Wednesday, May 7, 2025

President Donald Trump reportedly directed U.S. intelligence leaders to ramp up efforts last week to learn more about Greenland’s independence movement from Denmark and their thoughts on it becoming part of the United States.

The directive, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, ordered top U.S. intelligence agents to utilize spies and electronic methods to seek out Danish and Greenlandic supporters of the Trump administration’s goals.

Agencies, including the CIA, Defense Intelligence Agency, and National Security Agency received a “collection emphasis message” to gather Greenland-related intelligence from officials that work under Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Since the start of Trump’s first term, U.S. advisers have signaled that Greenland’s 57,000 residents could vote for independence from Denmark and could then choose to enter into a compact of free association with the United States.

Additionally, if the island nation were to secede from Denmark and join the U.S., the “land of the free” would provide defense capabilities and other benefits.

Gabbard confirmed the report from the WSJ. However, she vowed to find the leakers responsible.

“The Wall Street Journal should be ashamed of aiding deep state actors who seek to undermine the President by politicizing and leaking classified information,” Gabbard said. “They are breaking the law and undermining our nation’s security and democracy. Those who leak classified information will be found and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. I have referred three illegal leaks to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution, and we are investigating nearly a dozen more.”

Trump has repeatedly argued that acquiring Greenland is necessary for greater global security, noting that the island nation has crucial North Atlantic shipping lanes, in addition to hosting a U.S. military base known for tracking possible Russian missile launches.

Vice President JD Vance visited the country in March. He was critical of Denmark for not investing further into the nation that it governs.

"Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland," Vance said. "You have under-invested in the people of Greenland, and you have under-invested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people."

