Trump dines with King Charles at lavish Windsor Castle banquet

A view of guests during the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the second state visit to the UK by US President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Brooke Mallory

4:35 PM – Wednesday, September 17, 2025

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump dined with the Royal Family at Windsor Castle on Wednesday evening. The U.S. president described the lavish dinner as “one of the highest honors of my life.”

He was joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Being hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla in St. George’s Hall, the GOP president went on to deliver remarks praising the occasion.

Prior to the dinner, King Charles and and Queen Camilla treated President Trump to a host of pageantry, including a carriage procession, guard of honor, military parade, and Red Arrows fly-past.

President Trump and the beautiful first lady also received a warm welcome from Prince William and Princess Catherine, underscoring the ceremonial significance of the visit and the diplomatic ties between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The banquet table itself stretched an extraordinary 155 feet, a feat of preparation that required nearly a full week to assemble and set with precision. Adorning its length were 1,452 pieces of cutlery and 139 carefully placed candles, a display of ceremonial grandeur befitting the occasion.

During the state banquet, President Trump delivered remarks expressing his deep gratitude for the royal invitation and highlighting the enduring bonds of friendship and shared history between the United States and the United Kingdom.

“It’s a singular privilege to be the first U.S. president to be welcomed here twice. It’s the first, and maybe it’s going to be the last time it happens. I hope it is,” Trump stated. “We had a very sick country one year ago, and today, I believe we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world.”

On the U.S.-UK connection, Trump stated that the two powers are “like two notes in one chord. Beautiful on its own but meant to be played together.”

“The lionhearted people of this kingdom defeated Napoleon, unleashed the industrial revolution, destroyed slavery, and defended civilization in the darkest days of fascism and communism. There’s really never been anything like it.”

King Charles likewise paid tribute to the enduring alliance and close partnership.

“It is with great pleasure that my wife and I welcome you to Windsor Castle on this, your second visit, to the United Kingdom,” he stated, explaining that Trump’s visit “reflects the enduring bond between our two great nations. This relationship, which we and our predecessors have long called special.”

King Charles went on to emphasize that “tyranny once again threatens Europe,” referencing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Our countries are working together to support crucial diplomatic efforts,” he stated before praising Trump for his “personal commitment to finding solutions to the most intractable conflicts to find peace.” “We also have the opportunity to restore and protect the wonders of the nation for the generations after us,” King Charles added. “We must ensure we have clean water, clean air, and clean food.” “Our legacy for the next 250 years and beyond needs to ensure that our children, grandchildren and those that come after them can experience the national treasures of the countryside, the seas, and the national parks your predecessors have established, and mine.”

King Charles brought the evening to a close with a formal toast, honoring President Trump, the first lady and the American people as a whole.

“Allow me to propose a toast to President Trump, the first lady, and the health, prosperity, and happiness of the people of the U.S.”

