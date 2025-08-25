Trump designates August 26 as day to remember 13 service members killed during Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with family members of victims of the “Abbey Gate” terrorist attack in the Oval Office at the White House on August 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. On August 26, 2021, ISIS-K carried out a terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, killing 13 U.S. service members and approximately 170 Afghan civilians as they attempted to evacuate the country. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:00 PM –Monday, August 25, 2025

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation designating August 26th as the official day of remembrance in relation to the 13 U.S. service members who were tragically killed at Abbey Gate, four years ago in Kabul, Afghanistan, during former President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal.

On Monday, Trump welcomed Gold Star Families to the White House, calling the airport attack one of the most devastating and humiliating episodes in U.S. history.

“That was a terrible day,” Trump said. “And I think it was the worst day, and in many ways the most embarrassing day, in the history of our country.” Advertisement

On August 26, 2021, an ISIS-K operative, released by the Taliban less than two months early, carried out a suicide bombing at Abbey Gate, the primary entry point for evacuation efforts following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

The attack claimed the lives of 13 American service members and 169 Afghan civilians, while injuring 45 U.S. troops and more than 160 civilians. It marked the deadliest day for U.S. forces in a decade.



The attack came after Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan back in 2021. He argued at the time that he felt it was the right moment to pull out U.S. forces in order to end what he labeled a “forever war.” Biden also argued that it was time for Afghan forces to take primary responsibility for their own security.

Meanwhile at the White House, Trump continued to honor the fallen and wounded U.S. service members who endured the horrors of that day. He vowed that the United States would never abandon its troops or citizens abroad as long as he serves as Commander-in-Chief.

“As our Nation solemnly marks 4 years since the attack at Abbey Gate, we honor the memory of the 13 brave souls and every military service member to ever die in the line of duty — and we renew our resolve to protect American lives, defend American interests, and uphold American sovereignty,” the proclamation the president signed stated. “NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim August 26, 2025, as a day in commemoration of the 4th anniversary of the attack at Abbey Gate. I encourage all Americans to remember the heroism of the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and the Gold Star Families who carry on their proud legacy.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!