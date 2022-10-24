Trump: DeSantis endorsing O’Dea is a big mistake

In this July 31, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis during a rally in Tampa, Fla. Florida voters are going to the polls, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, to select nominees to replace Republican Gov. Rick Scott in an election that’s caught the attention of Trump. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)(AP)
In this July 31, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis during a rally in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)(AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:45 PM PT – Monday, October 24, 2022

45th President Donald J. Trump says that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a big mistake by backing a certain Senate nominee in Colorado.

Trump took to Truth Social over the weekend. There, he shared an article about DeSantis’s (R-Fla.) move to endorse Joe O’Dea.

Trump has openly bashed O’Dea, calling him a “Republican in name only.” The former president also said that MAGA does not vote for stupid people.

This comes after O’Dea announced he would be against a Trump 2024 White House bid. O’Dea is hoping to unseat Democrat Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colo.).