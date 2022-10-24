Trump: DeSantis endorsing O’Dea is a big mistake

In this July 31, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis during a rally in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)(AP)

October 24, 2022

45th President Donald J. Trump says that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a big mistake by backing a certain Senate nominee in Colorado.

Trump took to Truth Social over the weekend. There, he shared an article about DeSantis’s (R-Fla.) move to endorse Joe O’Dea.

Trump has openly bashed O’Dea, calling him a “Republican in name only.” The former president also said that MAGA does not vote for stupid people.

This comes after O’Dea announced he would be against a Trump 2024 White House bid. O’Dea is hoping to unseat Democrat Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colo.).