Trump: Deranged Jack Smith needs to have his law license revoked

OAN Staff Sam Valk

5:24 pM – Thursday, January 22, 2026

President Donald Trump has stated that deranged Jack Smith is being decimated in his Congressional testimony.

On Thursday, the president took to Truth Social where he said Smith has destroyed many lives under the guise of legitimacy.

“Deranged Jack Smith is being DECIMATED before Congress. It was over when they discussed his past failures and unfair prosecutions. He destroyed many lives under the guise of legitimacy. Jack Smith is a deranged animal, who shouldn’t be allowed to practice Law. If he were a Republican, his license would be taken away from him, and far worse!”

President Trump urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to look into Smith’s actions, calling the now closed cases against him a Democrat scam. Trump declared that a big price must be paid for what the country was put through.

“Hopefully the Attorney General is looking at what he’s done, including some of the crooked and corrupt witnesses that he was attempting to use in his case against me. The whole thing was a Democrat SCAM — A big price should be paid by them for what they have put our Country through!” the president concluded.

