Trump deploys U.S. warships near Venezuela amid escalating tensions with Socialist leader Maduro

In this handout released by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) is seen August 2, 2012 in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:17 PM – Thursday, August 21, 2025

President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of three warships along with thousands of Marines near Venezuela — combating the flow of illicit drugs entering the United States via President Nicolás Maduro’s “cartel criminal network.”

President Trump previously issued an executive order designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. The president has also characterized Maduro’s regime as a “narco-terror cartel.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was questioned about the operation. She explained that Trump is “prepared to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into our country, and to bring those responsible to justice.”

Leavitt emphasized that Maduro’s regime is “not the legitimate government of Venezuela, it is a narco-terror cartel; and Maduro, it is the view of this administration, is not a legitimate president. He is a fugitive head of this cartel who has been indicted in the United States for trafficking drugs into the country.”

Leavitt’s comments were in reference to Maduro being indicted in New York in 2020 on narco-terrorism and cocaine importation conspiracy charges during Trump’s first presidency.

A source familiar with the situation told Fox News that the operation includes the deployment of at least three Aegis guided-missile destroyers, including the USS Gravely and the USS Jason Dunham.

Another U.S. official, speaking with Reuters, stated that the deployment involves roughly 4,000 Marines and soldiers, who will be supported by “spy planes, warships, and a submarine.”

“On day one of the Trump Administration, the President published an Executive Order designating drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, clearly identifying them as a direct threat to the national security of the United States,” stated Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell. “These cartels have engaged in historic violence and terror throughout our Hemisphere — and around the globe — that has destabilized economies and internal security of countries but also flooded the United States with deadly drugs, violent criminals, and vicious gangs.”

“This requires a whole-of-government effort and through coordination with regional partners, the Department of Defense will undoubtedly play an important role towards meeting the President’s objective to eliminate the ability of these cartels to threaten the territory, safety, and security of the United States and its people,” Parnell added. “As a matter of security and policy we do not speculate on future operations.”

Earlier this month, the United States also increased the reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest to $50 million, arguing that he has collaborated with drug cartels to smuggle fentanyl-laced cocaine into the country.

Then, on Tuesday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil issued a statement, condemning the United States’ accusations.

“Washington’s accusing Venezuela of drug trafficking reveals its lack of credibility and the failure of its policies in the region,” Gil stated. “While Washington threatens, Venezuela steadily advances in peace and sovereignty, demonstrating that true effectiveness against crime is achieved by respecting the independence of its peoples. Every aggressive statement confirms the inability of imperialism to subdue a free and sovereign people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Maduro has since announced the deployment of over 4.5 million militia members across the country in response to the “increased threats” by the United States.

“The empire has gone mad and has renewed its threats to Venezuela’s peace and tranquility,” Maduro stated. He also vowed that Venezuelan officials will “defend our seas, our skies and our lands.”

A Defense Department official speaking with the Associated Press stated that the vessels will be deployed “over the course of several months.”

