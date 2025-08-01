Trump deploys nuclear submarines in response to Russia’s ‘highly provocative’ threat

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 1, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

8:36 PM – Friday, August 1, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that he has ordered two United States nuclear submarines to be positioned in “appropriate” regions near Russia following “provocative” statements made by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

On Friday, Trump announced the move on Truth Social, stating that it was a direct response to a threat from Medvedev, the current deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, against the United States.

“Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” he wrote on social media. “Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Advertisement

Prior to the president’s announcement, Medvedev taunted Trump in a post on X, stating “each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war.”

While he was leaving the White House on Friday for his Bedminster, New Jersey club, Trump was asked questions regarding the topic.

“He was talking about nuclear,” the president said. “When you talk about nuclear you have to be prepared. And we’re totally prepared.”

The president did not clarify whether he was referring to nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed submarines. Since the military typically keeps submarine locations classified, it’s unlikely the public will ever know their exact movements or if they’ve been moved at all.

