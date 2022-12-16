Trump denounces Fuentes

President-elect Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:03 PM PT – Friday, December 16, 2022

The annual Orthodox Jewish gathering of the Torah Umesorah was a part of the President’s Conference held at Trump National Doral golf resort on Friday. After giving remarks, former President Donald Trump denounced Nick Fuentes and his views.

During an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Trump was asked whether Fuentes and his views have “any place in the GOP or the America First movement.” Trump responded with, “No, they don’t.”.

Trump also made it clear that he was unaware that West had lately made a number of anti semitic remarks until after the dinner. In his criticism of the media’s coverage, the former president also said that they should not “have made “a big deal” of it.

The 45th president faced backlash after he hosted a dinner with rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago estate, days before Thanksgiving last month. Kanye West had brought Nick Fuentes, Milo Yiannopoulos and former Trump aide Karen Giorno to the dinner.

Following the dinner, the former president issued a statement clarifying that he did know Fuentes and that he only hosted the dinner at the request of West.

“Very importantly, I didn’t know him [meaning Fuentes] and I never heard of him. Kanye—I knew Kanye. Kanye was very nice to me and very respectful of me,” Trump said. “So Kanye called, and he needed some help and advice. I agreed to that. He brought a group of people along. Then, I only heard a day or two after that he had said some very negative anti-Semitic remarks. But he didn’t say anything negative at all about anything in terms of anti semitic during that dinner. The fake news media made a big deal over something, and they shouldn’t have done that.”

When asked again if Fuentes’s views and any anti-Semitism, Holocaust denialism, or racism have any place within the GOP or the America First movement, to which the former president explicitly stated that they do not.

“No, they don’t. Nobody does that has the wrong and ill will about people,” he said. “We don’t want ill will. But again, it was very unfairly covered. It was very, very unfairly covered.”

Donald Trump officially announced his bid for the 2024 presidential election on November 15th, already established his plan on free speech should he be re-elected.