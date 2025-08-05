Trump: Democrats are ‘self‑destructing’ by backing ‘low IQ’ politicians like Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett

(Background) Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett speaks in front of Democratic members of Congress. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Screenshot from CNBC “Squawk Box” airing.

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:44 PM – Tuesday, August 5, 2025

In a recent interview, President Donald Trump slammed Democrats while accusing the “lost” political party of “self-destructing.” As an example, he singled out Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett and jokingly questioned whether she’s related to the historical figure Davy Crockett.

In the CNBC interview, President Trump also labeled Crockett (D-Texas) a “very low IQ person.” This follows after she called the GOP president a “piece of s***” during a rally on Sunday.

“Listen, Donald Trump is a piece of s***. OK, we know that,” Crockett said on Sunday. Advertisement

At the time, Crockett had declared that Democrats need to be more “aggressive” in response to Trump’s second term.

“What are we going to need to do then? For me, it’s getting aggressive.”

Crockett, a consistent Trump critic, also previously argued in June that everyone “should be against Trump, Period.”

“This is not partisan for me. Like, I would give anything to have — sad to say — George Bush. Like, give me any regular Republican nowadays, and I would be happy.”

Trump continued to respond to Crockett’s recent comments during the Tuesday interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” program. At another point, Trump highlighted how he “won the election in a landslide.”

“And obviously that’s only, you know, we’re only six months in, but my poll numbers are better now, much better than during the election. Part of that is because the Democrat Party is self-destructing. I mean, when you have low IQ, people like Crockett, I wonder if she’s any relation to the late, great Davy Crockett, who is a great, great, a great gentleman. I wonder if she’s got any relationship to Davy Crockett, the great old Davy Crockett,” he continued.

“But you have this woman, Crockett, she’s a very low IQ person,” Trump added. “Somebody said the other day she’s one of the leaders of the party. I said, you’ve got to be kidding. Are they? The Democrats are lost. They have Trump derangement syndrome so bad that they can’t walk. They can’t talk. They don’t know where they’re going. [Chuck] Schumer is finished. Schumer look, I watched him the other day. He’s lost all of his confidence.”

Additionally, President Trump moved on to his recent accomplishments, touting the influx of cash the federal government has been enjoying since the U.S. was able to strike numerous trade deals and introduce reciprocal tariffs.

“One year ago, our country was dead,” Trump stated. “Now we have the hottest country anywhere in the world by far. And that was told to me by every leader of NATO which they’d do whatever I want that was told to me by the king of Saudi Arabia, by the leaders of UAE, by the leaders of Qatar, by many, many. We were a dead country one year ago. Today, we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world. And I’m very happy to help.”

