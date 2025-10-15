Trump demands Hamas disarm or ‘we will disarm them’ as fragile ceasefire deal moves into phase two

Members of the internal security forces loyal to the Palestinian group Hamas, man a checkpoint in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on October 12, 2025. (EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:27 AM – Wednesday, October 15, 2025

President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas as the ceasefire deal moves into phase two, ordering the terror group to disarm, or “we will disarm them.”

President Trump recently returned from his Monday trip to the Middle East, in which he celebrated his historic ceasefire deal, culminating in the release of all the living Israeli hostages.

The president is now tasked with ensuring the ceasefire sticks as his 20-point peace proposal enters the next phase, which calls on Hamas to disarm.

“They said they were going to disarm, and if they don’t disarm, we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently,” Trump stated on Tuesday.

“I spoke to Hamas, and I said, ‘You’re going to disarm, right?’ ‘Yes, sir, we’re going to disarm.’ That’s what they told me,” Trump added. “They know I’m not playing games.” Advertisement

The president was then asked if he plans to set a deadline for Hamas to disarm, to which he responded, “pretty quickly,” and a “reasonable period of time,” without adding specifics.

President Trump also spoke about the future of Gaza and the issue of Palestinian statehood, leaving the door open for a two-state solution.

“Well, we’re gonna have to see,” Trump stated aboard Air Force One. “I mean, a lot of people like the one-state solution. Some people like the two-state solutions. We’ll have to see.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed Trump’s sentiment, calling on Hamas to disarm and demilitarize or “all hell breaks loose.”

“We agreed to give peace a chance,” Netanyahu stated on Tuesday. “First, Hamas has to give up its arms.”

“And second, you want to make sure that there are no weapons factories inside Gaza. There’s no smuggling of weapons into Gaza. That’s demilitarization.”

Netanyahu added that he hopes Trump’s peace proposal can materialize “peacefully.”

“We’re certainly ready to do so,” he added.

The demand for Hamas to willingly turn over its weapons may prove extremely difficult, as a Hamas official reportedly told the Israeli outlet Ynetnews that disarmament is “out of the question.”

“The demand that we hand over our weapons is not up for negotiation,” the senior Hamas official stated on Saturday.

The Hamas official’s statement aligns with a BBC report in August, in which the terror group announced that it will not disarm unless a sovereign Palestinian state is established.

Additionally, President Donald Trump issued a separate demand, calling on Hamas to return the remains of the deceased hostages, as the majority of the 28 deceased hostages have yet to be returned.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported receiving only four coffins of deceased hostages on Monday, who they have yet to identify.

“ALL TWENTY HOSTAGES ARE BACK AND FEELING AS GOOD AS CAN BE EXPECTED. A big burden has been lifted, but the job IS NOT DONE. THE DEAD HAVE NOT BEEN RETURNED, AS PROMISED! Phase Two begins right NOW!!!” Trump wrote in a Tuesday Truth Social post.

