Trump: Delta Airlines ‘Finally embracing MAGA’ after recognizing ‘Gulf of America’

Delta Airlines planes sit parked at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:21 PM – Friday, September 5, 2025

President Donald Trump issued a celebratory Truth Social post highlighting Delta Air Lines’ policy change to recognize the “Gulf of America” in its official flight manuals — aligning with the 47th president’s executive order from earlier this year.

On Thursday, President Trump shared an image of a Delta “Revision Highlights Airway Manual,” showcasing the revision from the “Gulf of Mexico” to “Gulf of America.”

“From a Delta Captain: ‘I thought you would get a kick out of this Delta’s official memo to employees. Big changes Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America.’” Trump wrote. Advertisement

The Delta captain’s message also noted the change in terminology from “Notice to Air Mission” back to “Notice to Airmen,” which was interpreted as a move away from more “progressive,” gender-neutral language.

“The liberals thought Notice to Airman was racist, [so] they changed it to Notice to Air Missions. Delta just changed it back to Notice to Airman. I think they are finally embracing MAGA,” Trump shared.

The term “Notices to Airmen” was formally replaced by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2021 by an external committee, as it was “reinforcing gender stereotypes.” The term “cockpit” was also discouraged and replaced by “flight deck” as part of a broader campaign to push inclusive language.

A Delta spokesperson responded to the update, telling the New York Post that “Those changes were mandated by the FAA,” without providing further details.

The name change was introduced by President Trump through executive order on the first day of his return to the Oval Office — which was later approved by Congress in May.

“I took this action in part because, as stated in [the executive order], “[The] are formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico has long been an integral asset to our once burgeoning Nation and has remained an indelible part of America,” Trump stated in February.

