Trump defends AG Pam Bondi amid backlash over Epstein files 

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks alongside newly confirmed Attorney General Pam Bondi and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas during her swearing in ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House on February 05, 2025. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:45 PM – Saturday, July 12, 2025

President Donald Trump has defended Attorney General Pam Bondi following backlash over the Department of Justice’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

On Saturday, Trump released a statement on Truth Social saying that Bondi is doing a “fantastic job.”

“What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a fantastic job,” Trump wrote in a lengthy post. “We’re on one team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening.” Advertisement

He continued to question why people were “giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden administration.”

Trump went on to say that “Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals.”

“LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT! The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more. One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about,” he stated.

