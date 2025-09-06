Trump debuts ‘Rose Garden Club’ at White House 

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner hosted in the newly renovated Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on September 5, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:33 AM – Saturday, September 6, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced a “Rose Garden Club” after unveiling the newly renovated Rose Garden.

On Friday, Trump unveiled the newly paved Rose Garden patio at a dinner for Washington insiders, which he branded the “Rose Garden Club.”

“We have worked very hard to bring it to fruition and not an easy situation, but it’s something that I think we’re all going to enjoy for many, many years to come. It’s a tremendous place,” Trump told the dozens of lawmakers from the House and Senate invited to the affair. Advertisement “Every time we’d have a press conference, women in particular were sinking deep into the mud and at some point I said, you know, it’s time to make the change. We picked a great stone and we have a great speaker system,” he said.

Before Friday night’s meal, the White House had not made an official announcement about the new “club” on any platform.

The Rose Garden salad, which had baby iceberg lettuce, sunset tomatoes, brioche crackers, chives, and Thousand Island dressing, was served as the first meal. For the second dish, diners had the option of a New York Strip steak with potato croquettes, grilled broccolini, and spinach peppercorn sauce, or thyme-roasted chicken with mashed potatoes and young beans in Dijon sauce. There was also a vegetarian alternative called summer spaghetti primavera. For dessert, the attendees enjoyed a fudge-filled cake.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) shared a variety of photos from the event on the social platform X early Saturday.

“The grand opening of the new Rose Garden Club at the White House last night was epic,” Johnson wrote. “Thanks to @realDonaldTrump for his hospitality & visionary leadership.”

Other lawmakers were also excited about the dinner invitation, which marked the first function in the freshly reopened facility.

“President Trump’s renovation of the Rose Garden will be enjoyed by Americans for generations to come,” Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) wrote on X, sharing his photo with the president. “Honored to be among his first guests with friends like [Rep. Brian Babin] and others.”

