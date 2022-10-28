Trump: Cruz had courage, wisdom to write book on justice system

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) talks with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during an event regarding the modernization the nation’s air traffic control system, in the East Room at the White House on June 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

UPDATED 5:25 PM PT – Friday, October 28, 2022

45th President Donald J. Trump encourages supporters to buy a new book by Senator Ted Cruz.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump said Cruz (R-Texas) had the courage and wisdom to write the book ‘Justice Corrupted: How the Left Weaponized our Legal System.’

Trump claimed that the book explains topics that people, including Republicans, are afraid to discuss. Some of those topics include lawless prosecutors, arrogant judges and the politicized justice system.

The former president extended his support, saying that the book is a must-read for those interested in election fraud.