Trump competes in LIV Golf pro-am in Fla.

Former President Donald Trump watches his shot as he hits out of a greenside bunker on the eighth hole, during the pro-am ahead of the LIV Golf Team Championship, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:33 PM PT – Friday, October 28, 2022

Former President Donald J. Trump took a shot at current President Joe Biden while he hit the links with pro golfers in Florida.

On Thursday, Trump played in the LIV Golf pro-am tournament held at his Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida. He played alongside his son Eric and golfers Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka.

While speaking to reporters, Trump called out the PGA tour for refusing to work with LIV Golf, saying they mishandled the matter badly.

Trump also praised LIV Golf by stating that the Saudi’s have done a fantastic job with the venture.