Trump compares 2020 votes to DeSantis midterm votes

UPDATED 3:40 PM PT – Thursday, November 10, 2022
45th President Donald J. Trump is comparing his favorability to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
On Wednesday, in a Truth Social post, Trump said “now that the election in Florida is over, shouldn’t it be said that in 2020, I got one-point-one-million more votes in Florida than Ron got this year”.
In a separate post, he acknowledged that while in certain ways the election was somewhat disappointing, it was overall a very big victory from his personal standpoint.