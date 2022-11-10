Trump compares 2020 votes to DeSantis midterm votes

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:40 PM PT – Thursday, November 10, 2022

45th President Donald J. Trump is comparing his favorability to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

On Wednesday, in a Truth Social post, Trump said “now that the election in Florida is over, shouldn’t it be said that in 2020, I got one-point-one-million more votes in Florida than Ron got this year”.

In a separate post, he acknowledged that while in certain ways the election was somewhat disappointing, it was overall a very big victory from his personal standpoint.