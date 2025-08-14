Trump commemorates 90th anniversary of the establishment of Social Security

U.S. President Donald Trump signs a proclamation in the Oval Office with Frank Bisignano (L), Administrator of the Social Security Administration, on August 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed the proclamation on the 90th anniversary of Social Security and highlight his administration’s efforts on the program. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:12 PM – Thursday, August 14, 2025

President Donald Trump marked the 90th anniversary of the creation of Social Security, highlighting its enduring role in providing financial security to millions of Americans and reflecting on the historical significance of this cornerstone of the nation’s social welfare system.

On Thursday, Trump gave remarks at the Oval Office while commemorating the anniversary of the Social Security Act.

President Trump highlighted several reforms to the social safety net, emphasizing that seniors will now benefit from a $6,000 tax deduction under his recently enacted legislation, the “One Big, Beautiful Bill.”

According to the White House, the new deduction means that 88% of seniors will no longer pay taxes on their benefits, fulfilling one of Trump’s key campaign pledges.

“On the campaign, I made a sacred pledge to our seniors that I would always protect Social Security, and under this administration, we’re keeping that promise and strengthening Social Security for generations to come,” the president told reporters gathered in the Oval Office. “You keep hearing stories that in six years, seven years, Social Security will be gone, and it will be if the Democrats ever get involved, because they don’t know what they’re doing, but it’s going to be around a long time with us.” “Almost 60 million American seniors rely on Social Security for peace of mind and a life of dignity and retirement,” he continued. “These Americans paid into the system, and they deserve leaders in Washington who are going to protect the benefits they’ve had and protect Social Security.” “On the 90th anniversary of the establishment of this historic program, I recommit to always defending Social Security, rewarding the men and women who make our country prosperous, and taking care of our own workers, families, seniors and citizens first,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

Trump went on to praise additional efforts to protect the program, including cutting average Social Security call wait times by 30% compared to last year, booting an estimated 275,000 illegal immigrants off the Social Security beneficiary lists, and signing a presidential proclamation commemorating the anniversary.

“To protect our benefits, we’ve already kicked nearly 275,000 illegal aliens off of the Social Security system,” Trump said in the Oval Office with Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano looking on.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed in a statement that it “updated the Social Security records of about 275,000 individuals no longer holding legal status,” without offering anymore details.

“These are people, many of them have already left the country, and yet we were sending them checks all the time,” Trump added. “Biden never kicked anybody off,” the president later added. “Everybody joined. And we’re carrying out historic deportations to remove many more illegals committing Social Security fraud. It’s a Social Security fraud that was taking place at levels that nobody’s ever seen.”

