Trump: China tariff deadline extended 90 days

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:45 AM – Tuesday, August 12, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that he will be delaying the implementation of significantly higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods for an additional 90 days.

On Monday, President Trump signed the executive order and explained that he will be pausing imposing higher tariffs on China until November, just before they were set to take effect on Tuesday.

The move provides a calming signal to markets and global trade partners. Analysts say that they see it as a pragmatic approach to defuse mounting tensions.

Others have also argued that it is a diplomatic strategy by preserving the tariff truce established in May — giving both nations more room to negotiate a broader deal.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent participated in trade negotiations in May with China — which resulted in a deal to temporarily ease up on strict tariffs imposed in April for 90 days.

Earlier on Monday, Trump had also indicated that he was hesitant about pushing back the deadline, but that the current trade negotiations with China were going well.

Additionally, the 47th president suggested this month that if the two countries can reach a solid agreement, he plans to meet with China’s president before the end of the year.

