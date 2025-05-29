Trump celebrates victory as Florida court allows case against Pulitzer Board to proceed

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:17 PM – Thursday, May 29, 2025

President Donald Trump has declared victory after a ruling came down that will allow his lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize Board to continue.

On Wednesday, Trump celebrated a ruling that will allow his lawsuit against the board to proceed after a Florida appellate court denied its motion Wednesday to pause proceedings until after the president is out of office.

“In a major WIN in our powerful lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize Board regarding the illegal and defamatory ‘Award’ of their once highly respected ‘Prize,’ to fake, malicious stories on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, by the Failing New York Times and the Washington Compost, the Florida Appellate Court viciously rejected the Defendants’ corrupt attempt to halt the case,” Trump posted. Advertisement “They won a Pulitzer Prize for totally incorrect reporting about the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax,” Trump wrote after the decision was reached. “Now they admit it was a SCAM, never happened, and their reporting was totally wrong, in fact, the exact opposite of the TRUTH. They’ll have to give back their “Award.” They were awarded for false reporting, and we can’t let that happen in the United States of America. We are holding the Fake News Media responsible for their LIES to the American People, so we can, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In 2022, the president sued the Pulitzer board after claiming that the board’s statements supporting reports from the Washington Post and the New York Times over claims of Russia collusion during his first administration were “malicious” and “false.”

The newspaper ended up winning the 2018 award for National Reporting despite special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe found no evidence of collusion.

Earlier in the day, Florida’s Fourth District Court of Appeals rejected the board’s plea for a stay in the litigation, citing “constitutional concerns” about any court exercising “direct control” over Trump during his presidency, according to Law & Crime.

The Pulitzer board argued that permitting the case to proceed would be a violation of due process, given that Trump has already invoked presidential privilege to halt litigation filed against him.

However, In its ruling, the appellate court determined that the Pulitzer board was asking for relief for Trump that he was not seeking for himself, and said the situations were not compatible with Trump being the plaintiff, not the defendant in the case.

“Such privileges are afforded to the President alone, not to his litigation adversaries,” the court wrote. “Immunities and privileges, by their very nature, inure solely to the benefit of the individual for whom they are intended.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!