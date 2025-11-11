Trump celebrates Veterans Day, proclaims day will also now be known as ‘Victory Day for World War I’ in Arlington speech

(Background) November 11, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) / (R-Top) Trump and Vice President JD Vance salute on November 11, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) / (L-Top) Trump and Vance at Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery to mark Veterans Day on November 11, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

4:10 PM – Tuesday, November 11, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Veterans Day will now also be known as “Victory Day for World War I” — citing America’s role in the Allied victory over Germany in 1918 — while calling for renewed national pride in U.S. military triumphs.

Speaking during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Trump told the audience that the new designation is meant to honor victories achieved by American forces in both world wars.

“Today is not only Veterans Day, but it’s my proclamation that we are now going to be saying and calling [it] Victory Day for World War I,” Trump said in a speech at Arlington National Cemetery. “I saw France was celebrating ‘Victory Day’, but we didn’t. And I saw France was celebrating another ‘victory day’ for World War II, and other countries were celebrating. They were all celebrated [but] we’re the one that won the wars.” “From now on, we’re going to say Victory Day for World War I and World War II. And we could do for plenty of other wars, but we’ll start with those two. Maybe someday somebody else will add a couple of more, because we won a lot of good ones,” Trump continued.

The president made the announcement after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is Arlington National Cemetery’s most iconic memorial. The neoclassical, white marble sarcophagus stands atop a hill overlooking Washington, D.C. Since 1921, it has provided a final resting place for one of America’s unidentified World War I service members, and Unknowns from later wars were added in 1958 and 1984. The Tomb has also served as a place of mourning and a site for reflection on military service,” the cemetery’s website states.

Meanwhile, the Veteran’s Day announcement came as Trump continues to emphasize U.S. patriotism and military strength in his second term, framing the day as both a tribute to veterans and a celebration of American global leadership.

However, while Trump can issue a presidential proclamation, formally changing the holiday’s name would still require congressional approval.

In addition to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins, Vice President JD Vance delivered remarks of his own during the ceremony as well, paying tribute to the courageous men and women who stepped forward to serve their country.

Veterans Day has been observed on November 11th since 1954, evolving from “Armistice Day,” which commemorated the end of World War I on November 11, 1918. The holiday was expanded to honor all American veterans following World War II and the Korean War.

Earlier this year, President Trump first proposed renaming the holiday, arguing that the United States should follow the lead of countries like France, Russia, and the United Kingdom, which celebrate “Victory Days” to honor their wartime triumphs. As the world’s most powerful military force, he suggested that it’s peculiar the United States doesn’t more openly celebrate that dominance the way others do.

Soon after, the proposal immediately drew a mixed response from veterans’ organizations and historians.

Conservative and Trump-supporting vets praised the announcement’s emphasis on victory and American patriotism, while other more “progressive” vets argued that the change would shift attention away from honoring all veterans — including those who served in non-combat or less celebrated conflicts.

