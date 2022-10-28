Trump celebrates Musk’s Twitter takeover

Jamie Squire/Getty Images;Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

October 28, 2022

45th President Donald J. Trump says he is “very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands.”

Trump celebrated Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter in a Truth Social post on Friday. He said that Twitter must now work very hard to get rid of bots and fake accounts.

The celebration comes after Musk notably fired the executive who had a pivotal role in banning Trump from the site as one of his first moves in charge. However, in his post, Trump did not say if he plans on returning to Twitter if his ban is lifted.

The former president also touted the success of his site, calling Truth Social somewhat of a phenomenon and pointing out that it outperformed all other platforms last week.