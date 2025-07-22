Trump: CBS agrees to pay $36M to settle ’60 Minutes’ lawsuit

U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the south lawn of the White House and points up at the new flag on July 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:22 PM – Tuesday, July 22, 2025

CBS and its parent company, Paramount, have agreed to pay President Donald Trump’s presidential library an additional $20 million after previously paying out $16 million as part of a lawsuit settlement stemming from a controversial Kamala Harris interview.

“BREAKING NEWS! We have just achieved a BIG AND IMPORTANT WIN in our Historic Lawsuit against 60 Minutes, CBS, and Paramount. Just like ABC and George Slopadopoulos, CBS and its Corporate Owners knew that they defrauded the American People, and were desperate to settle,” Trump wrote in a Tuesday Truth Social post.

Trump’s lawsuit stemmed from a 60 Minutes interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, which aired on October 7, 2024. Trump’s representatives argued that the interview was deceptively edited to make Harris appear more confident, equating the alleged deception with election interference.

“Paramount/CBS/60 Minutes have today paid $16 Million Dollars in settlement, and we also anticipate receiving $20 Million Dollars more from the new Owners, in Advertising, PSAs, or similar Programming, for a total of over $36 Million Dollars. This is another in a long line of VICTORIES over the Fake News Media, who we are holding to account for their widespread fraud and deceit,” he continued.

“The Wall Street Journal, The Failing New York Times, The Washington Post, MSDNC, CNN, and all other Mainstream Media Liars, are ON NOTICE that the days of them being allowed to deceive the American People are OVER. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump added.

Paramount previously agreed to pay $16 million to Trump’s presidential library to settle the lawsuit in July over “deliberate deception” for editing Harris’s response to a question about Israel’s war in Gaza.

Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr previously opened an investigation into the matter prior to releasing the full unedited version of the interview, which was nearly twice as long as the interview that was originally aired.

In the original version of the interview aired on 60 Minutes, Harris responded to the question of whether the United States has influence over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision making she responded: “We are not gonna stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.”

However, in a separate clip which was wasn’t aired on 60 Minutes, she added: “The work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.”

Despite CBS arguing that the edits were a part of their standard editorial process, Trump’s lawsuit claimed that the network claimed the edits surpassed “the exercise of judgment in reporting to deceitful, deceptive manipulation of news.”

