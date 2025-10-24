Trump cancels trade negotiations with Canada following airing of ‘FAKE’ Reagan ad slamming tariffs

(L-Top/Bottom) Photo screenshots taken of Ontario provincial government ad. / (R) Ontario Premier Doug Ford gives remarks at a press conference in Queen’s Park on March 10, 2025. (Photo by Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:52 AM – Friday, October 24, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that he is immediately canceling trade negotiations with Canada after the Ontario provincial government promoted a “FAKE” anti-tariff advertisement featuring the voice of former GOP President Ronald Reagan.

“It’s official: Ontario’s new advertising campaign in the U.S. has launched. Using every tool we have, we’ll never stop making the case against American tariffs on Canada. The way to prosperity is by working together. Watch our new ad,” posted Premier of Ontario Doug Ford.

President Trump announced the decision to terminate trade negotiations with Canada in a Truth Social post, in which he labeled the Ontario government’s behavior “egregious.”

“The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs. The ad was for $75,000,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED,” the president wrote. Advertisement

President Trump’s reference to the Supreme Court concerns an upcoming case in November, in which justices are set to review whether his administration lawfully imposed tariffs on Canadian goods under emergency-powers statutes. Two lower courts previously ruled that the president exceeded his authority in implementing the tariffs through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

In his social-media post, Trump shared a statement from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, which said the Ontario government “did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit” Reagan’s remarks and that the advertisement “misrepresents” the former president’s comments.

“The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address, and the Government of Ontario did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks,” they said. “The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is reviewing its legal options in this matter.”

Although Reagan was a strong advocate of free trade and open markets, he occasionally imposed tariffs in specific cases where unfair trade practices were evident — such as the 1987 tariffs on Japanese semiconductors.

President Trump issued a follow-up post on Friday morning, thanking the Ronald Reagan Foundation for “exposing this FRAUD.”

“CANADA CHEATED AND GOT CAUGHT!!! They fraudulently took a big buy ad saying that Ronald Reagan did not like Tariffs, when actually he LOVED TARIFFS FOR OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS NATIONAL SECURITY. Canada is trying to illegally influence the United States Supreme Court in one of the most important rulings in the history of our Country. Canada has long cheated on Tariffs, charging our farmers as much as 400%.” “Now they, and other countries, can’t take advantage of the U.S. any longer. Thank you to the Ronald Reagan Foundation for exposing this FRAUD. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump added.

The advertisement is set to air on Newsmax, Bloomberg, Fox News, Fox Sports, NBC, CBS, CNBC, ESPN, and ABC, along with local stations, according to CBC.

The United States has imposed a 35% tariff on certain Canadian goods that do not qualify under the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA). The Trump administration cited the U.S. trade deficit with Canada, Canadian trade barriers, and concerns over illicit drug trafficking — including fentanyl — across the northern border as reasons for the tariff increases.

