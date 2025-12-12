Trump: Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to resume ceasefire, reverting ‘back to Peace Accord made with me’

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and U.S. President Donald Trump react during the signing of a Cambodia-Thailand peace deal at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on October 26, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

2:03 PM – Friday, December 12, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that he has spoken by phone with the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia, informing that both had agreed to “cease all shooting,” effective Friday evening, and recommit to the terms of a previous peace accord he had helped broker.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of Thailand and Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia reportedly came to a truce, agreeing to cease all violence following renewed border clashes that began again around December 7th.

Over the past weekend, the violence reportedly escalated further, displacing hundreds of thousands of locals. Trump’s end-of-the-week intervention aims to restore the U.S.-led ceasefire originally established after earlier fighting in July this year — which expanded into October.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump reported that he had “a very good conversation this morning with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, concerning the very unfortunate reawakening of their long-running War.”

“They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim,” Trump wrote. Advertisement

The previous peace agreement between the two countries was brokered by President Trump and the Malaysian Prime Minister during the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia in October. At the same summit, Trump also secured trade deals with both nations and Malaysia, prompting them to eliminate tariffs on U.S. goods.

However, fighting erupted again between the two countries earlier this week. The Thai military stated that its airstrikes were in retaliation for a Cambodian attack that killed at least one Thai soldier and wounded eight others in a border province, according to The New York Times — though Cambodia accused Thailand of firing first.

Trump commented that the roadside bomb on Monday that “killed and wounded numerous Thai Soldiers was an accident.” However, “Thailand nevertheless retaliated very strongly.”

“Both Countries are ready for PEACE [again] and continued Trade with the United States of America,” Trump stated on Friday. “It is my Honor to work with Anutin and Hun in resolving what could have evolved into a major War between two otherwise wonderful and prosperous Countries!” “I would also like to thank the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, for his assistance in this very important matter,” the president added.

The longstanding border dispute traces back to a map drawn by France during its colonial rule in the early 20th century, which left the ownership of land around the Preah Vihear Temple ambiguous.

The October agreement was widely regarded as fragile from the outset, given the deep-seated animosity between the two neighbors.

Back in July, Trump had threatened both countries with tariffs if the fighting did not stop — a form of leverage he could plausibly deploy again if hostilities persist.

