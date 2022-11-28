Trump calls Special Counsel Jack Smith “political hitman”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

UPDATED 10:33 AM PT – Monday, November 28, 2022

New reports reveal that Special Counsel Jack Smith was involved in the Lois Lerner’ IRS scandal.

Attorney General Garland announced Smith’s appointment three days after Trump’s decision to announce his re-run for the White House in 2024.

On Sunday, 45th President Donald J. Trump took to Truth Social where he referred to Smith as a “political hitman.”

He also wrote that Smith is not qualified to be in the Justice Department and noted the agency has become weaponized and corrupt.

Smith has been criticized by members of the Republican Party for being involved with Lerner’s efforts to target Conservative non-profit groups while at the IRS.

The newly appointed counsel is set to lead a probe into the January 6th demonstrations and continue the investigation into the Mar-a-Lago estate raid.