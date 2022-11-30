Trump calls out mail-in ballots, Arizona election issues

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022. - Donald Trump pulled the trigger on a third White House run on November 15, setting the stage for a bruising Republican nomination battle after a poor midterm election showing by his hand-picked candidates weakened his grip on the party. Trump filed his official candidacy papers with the US election authority moments before he was due to publicly announce his candidacy. (Photo by ALON SKUY / AFP) (Photo by ALON SKUY/AFP via Getty Images)
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022. (Photo by ALON SKUY / AFP) (Photo by ALON SKUY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:22 AM PT – Wednesday, November 30, 2022

45th President Donald J. Trump has shared a video testimony of the chaos that took place in Maricopa County during the midterms.

When he took to Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump declared that America’s elections are rigged and that they include scams such as mail-in ballots. The 45th president claimed that elections will never be fair as long as mail-in ballots are permitted.

The former president then pointed to the debacle in Arizona’s largest county. He shared statements made by an electioneer as evidence of election fraud.

Trump went on to say that Republicans need to get smart if they still want to have a party and a country.