Trump calls on Washington Commanders, Cleveland Guardians to revert back to former team names

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:18 PM – Sunday, July 20, 2025

President Donald Trump called on the Washington Commanders to “immediately” change their name back to the Washington Redskins, or potentially face restrictions on building a new stadium in Washington, D.C.

The president also noted that the Washington Guardians, previously the Washington Indians, should also revert to their former name.

Both teams previously rebranded over concerns that their Native-American themed team names may be perceived as offensive.

“The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this. Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past. Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

The president followed up his initial post by indicating that the Washington Commanders may not be able to build a new stadium in Washington, D.C., if they do not change the name back to the Redskins.

“My statement on the Washington Redskins has totally blown up, but only in a very positive way. I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,’ I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington. The Team would be much more valuable, and the Deal would be more exciting for everyone,” Trump continued.

“Cleveland should do the same with the Cleveland Indians. The Owner of the Cleveland Baseball Team, Matt Dolan, who is very political, has lost three Elections in a row because of that ridiculous name change. What he doesn’t understand is that if he changed the name back to the Cleveland Indians, he might actually win an Election. Indians are being treated very unfairly. MAKE INDIANS GREAT AGAIN (MIGA)!” the president added.

The Washington Commanders were founded in Boston in 1932, originally called the Boston Braves before ultimately changing the name to the Boston Redskins in 1933 and moving to Washington, D.C., in 1937.

The team later relocated to the Northwest stadium in Landover, Maryland, in 1997, around 5 miles east of Washington, D.C.

More recently, the franchise looks to return to Washington, D.C., with the intention of striking a deal to build a new stadium.

However, Washington Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris stated in February that the team has no intention of changing the name.

“I think it’s now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff, so, we’re going with that,” Harris stated. “Now, in this building, the name Commanders means something. It’s about players who love football, are great at football, hit hard, mentally tough, great teammates. It’s really meaningful that that name is growing in meaning.”

The Cleveland Guardians changed their team name in July 2021, in the wake of the George Floyd riots.

Cleveland Guardian owner Paul Dolan stated that the change was due to “an awakening or epiphany” during a time of major racial unrest in the United States.

The Cleveland Guardians were previously named the Cleveland Indians since 1915.

