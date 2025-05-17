Trump Calls On Walmart To ‘Eat The Tariffs’ Rather Than Raising Prices: ‘I’ll Be Watching’

U.S. President Donald Trump takes a question from a member of the media (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:17 PM – Saturday, May 17, 2025

President Donald Trump called on Walmart to “eat the tariffs” rather than raising prices and blaming the Trump administration for price hikes.

“Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain. Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year, far more than expected. Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, ‘EAT THE TARIFFS,’ and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!” Trump wrote in a Saturday morning Truth Social post.

Trump’s remarks came after Walmart CEO Doug McMillon suggested that the retailer might increase prices on general merchandise, largely sourced from China, due to the new tariffs.

“We’ll keep prices as low as we can for a long as we can given the reality of small retail margins,” the company told Reuters.

Walmart CFO John David Rainey echoed the company’s sentiment on Thursday, stating that “We have not seen price increases at this magnitude, in the speed in which they’re coming at us before, and so it makes for a challenging environment.”

Rainey also responded to the deal the Trump administration was able to agree to with China, lowering tariffs from the sky high 145% down to 30%.

Rainey stated that he is “pleased with the progress that’s been made by the administration on tariffs from the levels that were announced in early April, but they’re still too high.”

President Trump has maintained that the tariff policy incentivizes companies to manufacture products in the United States to avoid an overreliance on China, while also bringing factory jobs back to the U.S.

The recent tariff deal made with China lasts for 90 days.

“If I didn’t do that deal with China, I think China would have broken apart. We are not going to break,” Trump stated on Friday. “Our country has a lot of spirit.” President Trump previously met with McMillon to discuss the impact of tariffs on imported goods, with a Walmart spokesperson characterizing the meeting as “productive.”

