Trump calls Netanyahu a ‘War Hero,’ labels himself one as well after U.S. Military actions led to obliteration of Tehran’s nuclear capabilities

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) attend a dinner at the White House on July 07, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack and Brooke Mallory

11:37 AM – Wednesday, August 20, 2025

President Donald Trump referred to both himself and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “war heroes” during a recent radio interview. He praised Netanyahu for his leadership in ordering Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, and suggested that he deserved similar recognition as well for authorizing U.S. military action against the nuclear sites.

On Tuesday, Trump hailed the destruction of Tehran’s nuclear capabilities during an interview with Mark Levin, host of the syndicated radio program “”The Mark Levin Show” and Fox News’ “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

“He’s a war hero, because we work together,” Trump told Levin. “He’s a war hero. [And] I guess I am, too.” Advertisement

Trump also highlighted that he had honored the pilots behind the strikes by inviting them to the White House for the Fourth of July holiday.

On June 22nd, U.S. B-2 pilots were ordered to engage in an unprecedented attack on Iran via airstrikes, labeled “Operation Midnight Hammer.” It targeted key Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

At the time, Trump described the results of the operation as “total obliteration” of Iran’s nuclear capabilities. This military action followed a 12-day conflict in June, involving both U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites.

In the interview, Trump also expressed his support for the Israeli PM as he currently faces charges of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery across three cases in a corruption trial.

The 47th president criticized the ongoing corruption trial as a “ridiculous witch hunt,” suggesting that it should be canceled or that Netanyahu should receive a pardon as soon as possible.

“You know they’re trying to put him in jail on top of everything else, how about that?” Trump reminded Levin.

In June this year, President Trump called for the Israeli justice system to dismiss Netanyahu’s corruption trial, framing it as politically motivated. He emphasized the United States’ significant financial support to Israel, stating that such actions against Netanyahu were unacceptable.

Netanyahu has denied all charges and similarly maintains that the proceedings are part of a political coup orchestrated by the police and state prosecution. He has pleaded not guilty, and the trial, which began in 2020, is ongoing, according to The Times of Israel.

In response to Trump’s vocalized support, Netanyahu expressed gratitude — thanking the GOP president for his “heartfelt support” and his “tremendous support for Israel and the Jewish people.”

