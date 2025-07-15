Trump calls for Sen. Schiff to be ‘brought to justice’ for alleged mortgage fraud

U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) attends a business meeting prior to a hearing on U.S. southern border security on Capitol Hill, February 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:50 AM – Tuesday, July 15, 2025

President Donald Trump has called for Senator Adam Schiff to be “brought to justice” for alleged mortgage fraud.

On Tuesday, Trump posted on Truth Social claiming that Schiff (D-Calif.) has broken the law by previously claiming a home in suburban Maryland as his primary residence.

“I have always suspected Shifty Adam Schiff was a scam artist. And now I learn that Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division have concluded that Adam Schiff has engaged in a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud,” Trump wrote. Advertisement “Adam Schiff said that his primary residence was in MARYLAND to get a cheaper mortgage and rip off America, when he must LIVE in CALIFORNIA because he was a Congressman from CALIFORNIA. I always knew Adam Schiff was a Crook. The FRAUD began with the refinance of his Maryland property on February 6, 2009, and continued through multiple transactions until the Maryland property was correctly designated as a second home on October 13, 2020,” he continued. “Mortgage Fraud is very serious, and CROOKED Adam Schiff (now a Senator) needs to be brought to justice.”

The New York Post reported that the Federal Housing Finance Agency has sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department requesting further investigation.

“It is extremely serious and [Schiff] is not taking it seriously,” said that official — who said the senator could face a criminal count for each time he paid his monthly mortgage.

In an X post, Schiff went on to deny any wrongdoing.

“Since I led his first impeachment, Trump has repeatedly called for me to be arrested for treason. So in a way, I guess this is a bit of a letdown. And this baseless attempt at political retribution won’t stop me from holding him accountable. Not by a long shot,” Schiff wrote. “This is just Donald Trump’s latest attempt at political retaliation against his perceived enemies. So it is not a surprise, only how weak this false allegation turns out to be. And much as Trump may hope, this smear will not distract from his Epstein files problem,” he wrote on a responding thread.

