Trump Calls For Major Spending Cuts In First 2026 Budget Proposal Of Second Term

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:08 AM – Friday, May 2, 2025

President Donald Trump unveiled his budget request for fiscal year 2026, proposing drastic cuts amounting to $163 billion in foreign aid, energy and environmental protection, and education — while raising defense spending to over $1 trillion.

The United States maintains a vast network of military bases and operations around the world, which defense leaders argue is essential for deterring adversaries, supporting allies, and promoting global stability. From an economic and strategic perspective, defense spending helps protect critical trade routes, safeguard energy resources, and uphold U.S. influence in key regions like the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.

Moreover, investments in defense often drive technological innovation in fields such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and aerospace.

The defense sector also underpins millions of jobs across the country, contributing significantly to the national economy. Finally, in an era of heightened tensions with countries like China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea, a strong military is widely seen as vital for deterring potential threats and maintaining global leadership.

Meanwhile, the $163 billion cut in non-defense discretionary spending represents a 22.6% cut — marking drastic cuts in non-defense spending, while increasing the defense budget by 13%.

“This is a pretty historic effort to deal with the bureaucracy,” stated Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought. “You have heard and seen such action from our administration with DOGE, to be able to deal with the bureaucracy that we believe has grown over many years.”

The non-defense changes reportedly include an $18 billion cut to the National Institute of Health (NIH), a $15 billion slash to the Department of Energy (DoE), and a nearly $25 billion cut to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, among others.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development cuts are expected to end the State Rental Assistance Block Grants, instead calling for a different approach of a “state-based formula grant which would allow states to design their own rental assistance programs based on their unique needs and preferences.”

The proposed defense budget includes the elimination of all Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs, while requesting additional funds for manufacturing the next generation of F-37 fighter jets, shipbuilding, space exploration, and a 3.8% pay increase for U.S. troops. The budget also includes a down-payment on the “Golden Dome for America” missile defense project — which could eventually reach hundreds of billions of dollars in costs.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) would receive an additional $43.8 billion in funding to complete the border wall, addressing existing gaps that currently allow unauthorized foreigners to illegally cross into the United States. It would also support the recruitment efforts of ICE, which is seeking to increase its number of agents in line with the ongoing efforts of illegal immigration enforcement initiatives.

Vought stated that President Trump was “very, very involved” in the creation of the budget request, with House Republicans currently working on “one, big beautiful bill,” which is “really meant to contain the vast majority of the president’s agenda that can be done in reconciliation.” He further noted how the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was also heavily involved in the creation of the budget request, stating that “we’re joined at the hip, and feel that this is a joint project.”

Soon after, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) openly supported President Trump’s proposal in a statement, arguing that the drastic cuts will benefit the “bloated bureaucracy.”

“President Trump’s plan ensures every federal taxpayer dollar spent is used to serve the American people, not a bloated bureaucracy or partisan pet projects,” he stated.

“House Republicans stand ready to work alongside President Trump to implement a responsible budget that puts America first. This budget also reflects the critical role the One Big Beautiful Bill will play in securing our border and strengthening our national security.”

