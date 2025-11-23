Trump blasts Ukrainian leadership for having ‘ZERO GRATITUDE’ towards U.S. efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (R) walks to a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2025 in New York City. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

10:47 AM – Sunday, November 23, 2025

President Donald Trump blasted Ukrainian leaders for having “zero gratitude” towards the United States’ effort to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

President Trump’s comments came in a Sunday Truth Social post, blaming former President Joe Biden’s administration for allowing the war to begin in the first place.

“The War between Russia and Ukraine is a violent and terrible one that, with strong and proper U.S. and Ukrainian LEADERSHIP, would have NEVER HAPPENED. It began long before I took office for a Second Term, during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration, and has only gotten worse. If the 2020 Presidential Election was not RIGGED & STOLEN, the only thing the Radical Left Democrats are good at doing, there would be no Ukraine/Russia War, as there wasn’t, not even a mention, during my first Term in Office. Putin would never have attacked!” Trump wrote.

“It was only when he saw Sleepy Joe in action that he said, ‘Now is my chance!’ The rest is history, and so it continues. I INHERITED A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, A WAR THAT IS A LOSER FOR EVERYONE, ESPECIALLY THE MILLIONS OF PEOPLE THAT HAVE SO NEEDLESSLY DIED,” he continued.

President Trump went on to argue that “UKRAINE ‘LEADERSHIP’ HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS,” while noting that Europe “CONTINUES TO BUY OIL FROM RUSSIA.” Advertisement

“THE USA CONTINUES TO SELL MASSIVE $AMOUNTS OF WEAPONS TO NATO, FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UKRAINE (CROOKED JOE GAVE EVERYTHING, FREE, FREE, FREE, INCLUDING ‘BIG’ MONEY!). GOD BLESS ALL THE LIVES THAT HAVE BEEN LOST IN THE HUMAN CATASTROPHE! President DJT,” the president added.

President Trump’s comments come as the United States unveils a 28-point peace proposal aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, calling for Ukraine to cede territory, drop its NATO ambitions, and reduce its troop levels in exchange for ending the war and receiving security guarantees.

The proposal amounts to major concessions for Ukraine, many of which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated are non-starters.

The proposal was drafted by both U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

Zelensky recently responded to the proposal, stating that Ukraine now faces “one of the most difficult moments in our history,” as the nation may now have to choose between keeping its “dignity” or the “risk of losing a key partner.”

“Either complicated 28 points, or an extremely tough winter — the toughest — and further risks. A life without freedom, without dignity, without justice,” Zelensky stated.

Zelensky noted that he spoke to Vice President JD Vance on Friday.

“We managed to cover a lot of details of the American side’s proposals for ending the war, and we’re working to make the path forward dignified and truly effective for achieving a lasting peace,” he wrote.

“There will be a constructive search for solutions,” Zelensky continued. “I will present arguments, I will persuade, I will offer alternatives, but we will certainly not give the enemy any reason to say that Ukraine does not want peace, that it is Ukraine who disrupts the process and is not ready for diplomacy. That will not happen.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia “agrees with these proposals and [is] ready to show the flexibility that has been offered to us,” while noting that Ukraine is likely to oppose the peace plan.

“I believe the reason is the same: the U.S. administration has not yet managed to secure the agreement of the Ukrainian side, as Ukraine is opposed to it. Apparently, Ukraine and its European allies are still under the illusion that they can inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield,” Putin added.

