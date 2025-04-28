Trump Blasts ‘Fake News’ Approval Polls: ‘Truly The Enemy Of The People’

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters after signing an executive order, “Unleashing prosperity through deregulation,” in the Oval Office on January 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:35 PM – Monday, April 28, 2025

President Donald Trump condemned recent “fake news” polls by the New York Times and ABC/Washington Post showcasing declining support of his second administration — calling on the outlets to be “investigated.”

Advertisement

“Great Pollster John McLaughin, one of the most highly respected in the industry, has just stated that The Failing New York Times Poll, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll, about a person named DONALD J. Trump, ME, are FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS,” Trump stated in a Monday Truth Social post.

The New York Times poll placed President Trump’s approval rating at just 42%, while the Washington Post/ABC poll claimed that President Trump had the lowest ratings for the first 100 days of any president since World War II.

President Trump went on to explain that the surveys utilized a majority of Democrat voters, skewing the results against him in order to exaggerate negative approval ratings.

“The New York Times has only 37% Trump 2024 voters, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll has only 34% Trump Voters, unheard of numbers unless looking for a negative result, which they are. These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD, and add in the Fox News Pollster while you’re at it. They are Negative Criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I WIN ELECTIONS BIG, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse,” he continued.

“They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it. THEY ARE SICK, almost only write negative stories about me no matter how well I am doing (99.9% at the Border, BEST NUMBER EVER!), AND ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! I wish them well, but will continue to fight to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump concluded.

President Trump later wrote a follow-up post, arguing that the United States does not have “Free and Fair” press anymore.

“We don’t have a Free and Fair ‘Press’ in this Country anymore. We have a Press that writes BAD STORIES, and CHEATS, BIG, ON POLLS. IT IS COMPROMISED AND CORRUPT. SAD!” Trump added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!