Trump Blasts ‘Disloyal’ GOP Senators Over Potentially Voting To Scrap Canada Tariffs

TL| Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a press conference following the Republicans weekly policy luncheon on January 23, 2024 in Washington, DC. Negotiations over border security, military aid to Ukraine and Israel, and the government budget continue this week on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) TR| U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) arrives for the Senate Republican leadership elections at the U.S. Capitol on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Senate Republicans elected Sen. John Thune (R-SD) as Majority Leader, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) as Assistant Majority Leader, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) as Republican Conference Chair, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) as Republican Policy Committee Chair, Sen. James Lankford as Republican Conference Vice Chair and Sen. Tim Scott (R-FL) as National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair for the 119th Congress. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) BL| U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) heads to the Senate Chamber to vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act on January 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Senate Democrats blocked the bill that protected born-alive abortion survivors. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) BR| U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) walks to a Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on June 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Senate is expected to take up The Fiscal Responsibility Act, legislation negotiated between the White House and House Republicans to raise the debt ceiling until 2025 and avoid a federal default. The House passed the bill last night with a bipartisan vote of 314-117. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
TL| Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) TR| U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) BL| U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) BR| U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi 
3:22 PM – Wednesday, April 2, 2025

President Donald Trump has blasted Senators Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul for potentially joining Democrats in blocking his tariffs on Canadian goods. 

Advertisement

In a Truth Social post, Trump called out McConnell (R-Ky.), Collins (R-Maine), Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Paul (R-Ky.), asking “what is wrong with them?”

“Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul, also of Kentucky, will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change,” Trump said.

“And fight the Democrats wild and flagrant push to not penalize Canada for the sale, into our Country, of large amounts of Fentanyl, by Tariffing the value of this horrible and deadly drug in order to make it more costly to distribute and buy,” Trump continued.

Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Hillary Clinton’s running mate in her failed 2016 presidential campaign, has tried to end Trump’s imposed tariffs on Canada. 

On Monday, Collins said that she would back the resolution against the across-the-board Canada tariffs.

“Imposing tariffs on Canada, which is our closest neighbor, [a] friendly ally, is a huge mistake and will cause disruption in the economies of both countries,” she told reporters.

With their votes, Kaine’s resolution could receive Senate approval. 

“They are playing with the lives of the American people, and right into the hands of the Radical Left Democrats and Drug Cartels. The Senate Bill is just a ploy of the Dems to show and expose the weakness of certain Republicans, namely these four, in that it is not going anywhere because the House will never approve it and I, as your President, will never sign it,” Trump also said on Truth Social.

“What is wrong with them, other than suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, commonly known as TDS?” he mused. “They have been extremely difficult to deal with and, unbelievably disloyal to hardworking Majority Leader John Thune, and the Republican Party itself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!