Trump Blasts ‘Disloyal’ GOP Senators Over Potentially Voting To Scrap Canada Tariffs

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:22 PM – Wednesday, April 2, 2025

President Donald Trump has blasted Senators Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul for potentially joining Democrats in blocking his tariffs on Canadian goods.

In a Truth Social post, Trump called out McConnell (R-Ky.), Collins (R-Maine), Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Paul (R-Ky.), asking “what is wrong with them?”

“Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul, also of Kentucky, will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change,” Trump said.

“And fight the Democrats wild and flagrant push to not penalize Canada for the sale, into our Country, of large amounts of Fentanyl, by Tariffing the value of this horrible and deadly drug in order to make it more costly to distribute and buy,” Trump continued.

Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Hillary Clinton’s running mate in her failed 2016 presidential campaign, has tried to end Trump’s imposed tariffs on Canada.

On Monday, Collins said that she would back the resolution against the across-the-board Canada tariffs.

“Imposing tariffs on Canada, which is our closest neighbor, [a] friendly ally, is a huge mistake and will cause disruption in the economies of both countries,” she told reporters.

With their votes, Kaine’s resolution could receive Senate approval.

“They are playing with the lives of the American people, and right into the hands of the Radical Left Democrats and Drug Cartels. The Senate Bill is just a ploy of the Dems to show and expose the weakness of certain Republicans, namely these four, in that it is not going anywhere because the House will never approve it and I, as your President, will never sign it,” Trump also said on Truth Social.

“What is wrong with them, other than suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, commonly known as TDS?” he mused. “They have been extremely difficult to deal with and, unbelievably disloyal to hardworking Majority Leader John Thune, and the Republican Party itself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

