Trump Blasts Canada PM Before First Meeting: ‘We Don’t Need Anything They Have’

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office at the White House on May 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:54 AM – Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Before President Donald Trump welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to the White House on Tuesday, he questioned the United States’ trade deficit with its northern neighbor in a Truth Social post — emphasizing that Canada is foolish to act like they have the upper hand in negotiations.

Carney was sworn in on March 14, 2025, succeeding former PM Justin Trudeau.

“I very much want to work with him, but cannot understand one simple TRUTH – Why is America subsidizing Canada by $200 Billion Dollars a year, in addition to giving them FREE Military Protection, and many other things?” Trump asked on Tuesday morning on his social media platform.

“We don’t need their Cars, we don’t need their Energy, we don’t need their Lumber, we don’t need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain. They, on the other hand, need EVERYTHING from us! The Prime Minister will be arriving shortly and that will be, most likely, my only question of consequence,” President Trump explained.

During the meeting, President Trump highlighted all the benefits that Canadians would receive should they concede to become the 51st state.

“It takes two to tango, right?” Trump stated. “I believe it would be a massive tax cut for the Canadian citizens. You get free military, tremendous medical care, other things. There would be a lot of advantages.”

Many Canadians express frustration with their healthcare system, not because it lacks core benefits—like universal access—but due to ongoing systemic issues that affect quality and accessibility. One of the most common complaints is the long wait times. People often wait weeks or months for specialist appointments, surgeries, or even diagnostic tests like MRIs and CT scans. There’s also a nationwide shortage of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals, which leads to delays and overworked staff. ERs experience hours-long wait times, and some have even temporarily closed due to a lack of resources or staff. Additionally, although basic healthcare is covered, many services—like mental health therapy, dental care, and prescription drugs—are not universally included.

“I do feel that it’s much better for Canada, but we’re not going to be discussing that unless somebody wants to discuss it,” Trump continued.

Carney soon responded to Trump’s comments, stating: “As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale.”

“Having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign, last several months – it’s not for sale. It won’t be for sale, ever. The opportunity is in the partnership and what we can build together.”

Carney went on to add that President Trump has “revitalized” international security, while stating that Canada “is committed for a step-change in our investment in Canadian security and our partnership.”

In addition, President Trump was asked by Carney if there was anything that he could do to remove the recently placed tariffs on Canada, to which Trump plainly responded “No.”

“That’s just the way it is,” Trump added, echoing Carney’s sentiment regarding how Canada is “not for sale.”

