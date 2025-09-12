Trump: Barron ‘was very hurt’ after hearing about Charlie Kirk’s assassination

(L) U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on September 11, 2025. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) / (R-top) Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / (R-bottom) Barron Trump. (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

11:52 AM – Friday, September 12, 2025

During an appearance on Fox News, President Donald Trump emphasized that his youngest son, 19-year-old Barron Trump, was deeply saddened by the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

“He was very hurt when he saw this. But, I mean, everybody was,” the president said Friday morning on Fox and Friends. “He’s a great man, and he’s going to be more important because of what happened,” Trump said of Kirk. Advertisement

According to President Trump, Barron, who recently moved back into the White House, greatly admired the 31-year-old conservative speaker and activist, and he was “a tremendous fan.”

“Barron came to me and he said, ‘Dad, I’d like to meet somebody that you know … Charlie Kirk,’” Trump recounted. “I said, ‘What?’ I thought he was gonna say, ‘I want to meet like King Charles’ or something.”

Trump responded by arranging a lunch meeting between his son and Kirk.

“He came back and said, ‘That guy’s great, Dad. That guy’s great.’ You know, it was cute,” said the president, noting that, “Normally, he’s not full of praise.”

Barron is within the age group that Charlie appealed to, having appeared at countless college campuses for open debates and discussions over the years with his organization.

“Charlie had a magic over the kids, and large numbers of them, and very diverse,” the president continued.

This echoed his Truth Social statement on Wednesday, confirming Kirk’s death, which read: “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”

Falling in the same age range is 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the accused assassin who was taken into custody in Utah on Friday, two days after the attack took place at Utah Valley University (UVU). He was identified via a tip from someone close to a family member.

The family member recalled Robinson speaking on his opinion of Kirk, saying that Kirk was “full of hate” and mentioning that the speaker had an upcoming event at a Utah college campus. A recovered bullet casing from the scene had an inscription that read: “Hey fascist! Catch!”

In honor of Kirk, President Trump has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast until Sunday evening.

