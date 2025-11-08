Trump backs Ramaswamy for Ohio Governor — ‘something SPECIAL’

(L) Vivek Ramaswamy attends Charity Day 2025 at BGC Group on September 11, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald) / (R) U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage during the America Business Forum at the Kaseya Center on November 05, 2025, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:58 AM – Saturday, November 8, 2025

President Donald Trump has officially endorsed former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in the Ohio governor race.

The president posted on his Truth Social platform on Friday, “Vivek Ramaswamy is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio, a place I love and WON BIG, THREE TIMES, in 2016, 2020, and 2024!”

Ramaswamy (R-Ohio), a 40-year-old Cincinnati native, announced his bid for governor early this year. If elected, he would fill the seat of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R-Ohio), who is ineligible to run again after two consecutive four-year terms.

“I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He is Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country,” Trump gushed. “As your next Governor, Vivek will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Advance Election Integrity, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

The endorsement demonstrates Trump’s enduring influence over Republicans and conservatives who have adopted the “MAGA” direction of the party, especially in key swing states such as Ohio.

Advertisement

Trump added, “Vivek Ramaswamy will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

The candidate has a bachelor’s in biology from Harvard University and a law degree from Yale University.

Ramaswamy notably ran for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election for nearly a year. He officially entered the race in February 2023 and suspended his campaign in January 2024, opting to endorse Trump.

He also briefly served as co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Ohio had leaned right in recent years, having voted for Trump, but also having recently approved a new congressional map that gives the GOP a slight edge.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!