Trump backs NYC Mayor Adams’ re-election, warns Mamdani against obstructing ICE

(L) Trump speaks to press before departing the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 26, 2025. (Photo by MEHMET ESER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images) / (R-Top) Zohran Mamdani, New York City Mayoral Candidate. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) / (R-Bottom) New York Mayor Eric Adams. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:26 PM – Tuesday, July 1, 2025

President Donald Trump seemingly offered an endorsement of NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ re-election bid on Tuesday, while simultaneously issuing a stark warning to Democratic socialist and mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani—threatening arrest should he obstruct Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

Speaking from the “Alligator Alcatraz” illegal alien detention facility in Florida, Trump described Adams as a “very good person.”

“I helped him out a little bit,” Trump stated, referencing the Department of Justice’s move to dismiss Adams’ federal corruption case. “He had a problem, and he was unfairly hurt over this question.

“That was a Biden indictment. I said, ‘Don’t feel bad. I got indicted five times.’” Advertisement

Adams (D-N.Y.) had been accused of corruption and bribery in a case that both he and Trump have characterized as politically-motivated retaliation for his outspoken criticism of former Democrat President Joe Biden’s loose “open border” immigration policies.

Meanwhile, Trump has also escalated his criticisms of Mamdani, warning that the 33-year-old socialist mayoral candidate can face incarceration if he defies the ongoing illegal immigration enforcement efforts.

“We’ll have to arrest” Mamdani, if that happens, Trump asserted.

This week, the president weighed in on the NYC mayoral race, offering a tacit endorsement of Adams—a prior Democrat who is now running as an Independent.

“You would think that a Republican would be able to win, OR you have a good Independent running for mayor,” Trump said.

Mamdani has been highly critical of ICE, labeling it a “rogue agency” that infringes on “New Yorkers’ rights” while “undermining sanctuary protections.”

In a CNN interview, Mamdani claimed that masked ICE agents who “pull up on New Yorkers… at their regular check‑in… or in their apartment building lobby” were terrorizing the city and country, while attacking the very fabric of what makes Americans proud.

“The NYPD will serve public safety — not assist Trump’s ICE agents,” Mamdani said previously.

He has also advocated to strictly enforce sanctuary laws that ban ICE from schools, hospitals, and city property, without a judicial warrant.

____________________________________________________________________________________

Democratic Socialist Mamdani’s Proposed Political Objectives If He Wins Mayoral Race:

Housing

Rent freeze & build 200K units: He proposes freezing rent-stabilized rates for the city’s ~2.5 million tenants and constructing 200,000 union-built homes over the next decade.

Taxpayer-funded Public Services

Buses & Transit: He backs taxpayer-funded bus rides citywide, with a freeze on subway fares.

“Universal” Childcare: Taxpayer-funded childcare for all children from 6 weeks to 5 years old.

City-owned Grocery Stores: Develop grocery stores in each borough to “reduce food costs.”

Tax Reform & More Government Funding

Tax the Wealthy & Corporations: Increase corporate tax to ≈11.5% and add a 2% income tax on those earning over $1 million.

Funding Education & Climate: Direct new taxpayer revenue toward universal CUNY/SUNY tuition, public school decarbonization, and resilience investments.

Education & Children

Pre‑K and After‑School: Expand pre-K, taxpayer-funded after-school tutoring.

School Streets: Ensure “car-free zones” around schools to “boost safety and reduce pollution.”

Expand CUNY: Push for taxpayer-funded CUNY and subsidized transit for students.

Public Safety & Health

Community Safety Dept: He recommends a new taxpayer-funded department focused on mental health, homelessness, crisis response, and preventing violence.

Health Initiatives: Use opioid settlement funds for “supportive housing and safe injection facilities.”

Environment & Climate

Green Schools Initiative: Retrofit 500 public schools with “solar, green spaces,” upgraded HVAC, create resilience hubs, and support green bonds.

Zero‑emission Buildings & Congestion Pricing: Back state bans on fossil fuels in new buildings and Manhattan congestion pricing.

