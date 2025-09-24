Trump: Backed by EU and NATO, Kyiv is in position ‘to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form’

Ukrainian members of the OPFOR (opposing force) battalion ride on top of an armoured personnel carrier as they take part in a military training in the Donetsk region on September 26, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:05 AM – Wednesday, September 24, 2025

President Donald Trump has seemingly shifted his rhetoric in regard to the Russia-Ukraine war, proclaiming that Kyiv can win back all of its land seized by Russia, after previously suggesting that Ukraine would have to concede land to end the war.

On Tuesday, President Trump issued the announcement in a Truth Social post after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form. With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option,” Trump wrote. Advertisement “Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years, a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like ‘a paper tiger,’” he continued. “When the people living in Moscow, and all of the Great Cities, Towns, and Districts all throughout Russia, find out what is really going on with this War, the fact that it’s almost impossible for them to get Gasoline through the long lines that are being formed, and all of the other things that are taking place in their War Economy, where most of their money is being spent on fighting Ukraine, which has Great Spirit, and only getting better, Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!” “Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act. In any event, I wish both Countries well. We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them,” the president added.

Zelensky argued on Fox News that Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed Trump closer toward supporting Ukraine since he was caught “lying” about wanting to end the war “so many times.”

“The fact that Putin was lying to President Trump so many times also made a difference between us,” Zelensky told Fox News’ Bret Baier.

Moscow officials responded to President Trump’s “new stance” on Ukraine soon after, warning that the continuation of the war will only lead to Kyiv negotiating from a weaker position.

“Russia is in no way a tiger. Still, Russia is more compared with a bear. There are no paper bears,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated in response to Trump’s assertion that Russia presents as a “paper tiger.” Ukraine is “trying to demonstrate to their sponsors in Europe and their handlers that they can fight, but they should not forget that with each passing day when the Ukrainian side refuses to negotiate, the negotiating position of the Ukrainian side will only worsen,” he added.

Russia has reportedly been able to capture between 170 and 215 square miles of new territory every month since May, according to DeepStateMap, which tracks battlefield changes.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!