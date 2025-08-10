Trump attributes Pelosi’s unprecedented stock market success to ‘Inside information,’ calls for investigation

U.S. House Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference in response of the sentencing ruling in the Hong Kong 47 case November 19, 2024 in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:47 AM – Sunday, August 9, 2025

President Donald Trump attributed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s unprecedented stock market success to “inside information,” due to her husband’s ability to outperform “every Hedge Fund in 2024.”

“Crooked Nancy Pelosi, and her very ‘interesting’ husband, beat every Hedge Fund in 2024. In other words, these two very average ‘minds’ beat ALL of the Super Geniuses on Wall Street, thousands of them. It’s all INSIDE INFORMATION! Is anybody looking into this???” Trump wrote in a Saturday Truth Social post.

President Trump also referenced Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) prior impeachment attempts against him, adding: “She is a disgusting degenerate, who Impeached me twice, on NO GROUNDS, and LOST! How are you feeling now, NANCY???” Advertisement

President Trump’s remarks referred to the stock market success of Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, who reportedly achieved a 54% return in 2024, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s 25% gain while also outperforming major hedge funds.

Paul Pelosi’s well-timed investments raised eyebrows, especially a move he made last year in selling $2.2 million worth of shares in Microsoft stock just months before the company faced an antitrust probe by the Federal Trade Commission.

Meanwhile, Pelosi has denied all allegations of insider trading, as spokesperson Ian Krager told the New York Post last month that the former House Speaker “does not own any stocks and has no knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions.”

The couple’s net worth reportedly rose to as much as $413 million in 2024, according to a Bloomberg report, although lawmakers are not required to publicly divulge their net worth, making the exact figure unclear.

Meanwhile, GOP Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act last month, which passed in a key Senate Committee.

The legislation now heads to the Senate floor for a debate. If passed, the legislation would ban stock trading by high-level federal officials and their spouses.

President Trump initially opposed the legislation, labeling Hawley a “second-tier senator.”

The president argued that he doesn’t believe “real Republicans want to see their President, who has had unprecedented success, TARGETED, because of the ‘whims’ of a second-tier Senator named Josh Hawley,” as he believed the ban would apply to himself.

Since then, Hawley has reportedly won Trump over by explaining that the ban would not apply to presidents until after his term concludes, according to the New York Post.

The bill is likely to make progress in the Senate after it reconvenes from recess next month.

