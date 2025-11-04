Trump attributes GOP election losses to his absence from ballot, govt shutdown

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OCTOBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (not in frame) at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on October 26, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Trump is in Malaysia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, and will next travel to Japan, en route to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump on October 26, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores 
9:22 PM – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to weigh in on the Democrats’ strong showing on election night.

Trump alluded that his absence from the ballot and the ongoing government shutdown contributed to the Republicans’ lackluster results.

“TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT, according to Pollsters,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

What do YOU think? Click here to jump to the comments!

Sponsored Content Below

 

Share this post!