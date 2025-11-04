Trump attributes GOP election losses to his absence from ballot, govt shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump on October 26, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:22 PM – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to weigh in on the Democrats’ strong showing on election night.

Trump alluded that his absence from the ballot and the ongoing government shutdown contributed to the Republicans’ lackluster results.

“TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT, according to Pollsters,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

