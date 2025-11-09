Trump attends Washington Commanders game for the NFL’s ‘Salute to Service’ ceremony

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 9: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (L) and Commanders team owner Josh Harris (R) watch U.S. President Donald Trump greet fans as he attends the NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 9, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (John McDonnell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:01 PM – Sunday, November 9, 2025

President Donald Trump attended the Washington Commanders game against the Detroit Lions at Northwest Stadium in Maryland on Sunday to watch the Air Force One flyover and participate in the Veterans’ Day “Salute to Service” halftime ceremony.

The game was part of the NFL’s “Salute to Service” initiative, honoring military service members, veterans, and their families.

Earlier this week, Commanders club president Mark Clouse stated that the team is “honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country.”

“The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members, and their families this Sunday,” he added.

In his attendance, President Trump became the first sitting president to attend a regular-season NFL game since Jimmy Carter in 1978.

Air Force One was seen flying over the stadium shortly after the game began.

“I’m a little bit late,” Trump stated on his way to the stadium. “We’re gonna have a good game. Things are going along very well. The country’s doing well. The Democrats have to open it up.”

The president was expected to sit with the Commanders’ principal owner, Josh Harris, who recently negotiated with White House officials to secure approval to build a state-of-the-art stadium in Washington.

The stadium is expected to be completed in 2030, totaling a cost of roughly $3.7 billion.

According to ESPN, President Trump requested that the new stadium be named after him. When asked about the ESPN report, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, “That would surely be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible.”

During the first quarter of the game, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a touchdown and pointed to President Trump’s suite before doing the signature Trump dance, garnering virality on social media.

