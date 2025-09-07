Trump attends US Open men’s final match, Carlos Alcaraz wins his second US Open title

B| US President Donald Trump, attends the men’s singles final tennis match between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Italy’s Jannik Sinner on the last day of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) C| Carlos Alcaraz of Spain poses with his trophy after defeating Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fifteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:45 PM – Sunday, September 7, 2025

President Donald Trump attended the US ​Open in Queens, New York, for the men’s tennis finals.

The president arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium around 1:45 p.m., about 15 minutes before the highly anticipated 2 p.m. start of the match, greeted by cheers as he emerged from his suite and waved.

Some tennis fans were upset over entry delays caused by security measures associated with the presidential visit, with large crowds waiting in long lines to get inside.

The lines were so extensive that the stadium remained half-empty at the scheduled start time, forcing organizers to delay the match.

“As a result of the security measures in place, and to ensure that fans have additional time to get to their seats, we have pushed the start time,” the Open said in a statement.

The game between stars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz finally began at around 2:48 p.m., 48 minutes late.

Trump was accompanied by several members of his administration to watch the game, including US Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, special presidential assistant Lindsey Halligan, Special Envoy to the Mideast Steve Witkoff, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

He was also joined in the box by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, granddaughter Arabella, his longtime assistant Margo Martin, and Rolex CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour.

Alcaraz defeated Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, making it his second time winning the tournament, with the first being in 2022.

With this win, he’ll replace Sinner as the top player in the men’s world rankings.

